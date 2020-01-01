Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 35% better in floating-point computations
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +36%
372
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +16%
1310
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
