Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 650
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the older 6-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 (Adreno 510) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 9 months later
- Has 2 cores more
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 650
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 8890 +81%
160519
88859
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +36%
372
273
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +60%
1310
821
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon V56
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8956
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 official site
