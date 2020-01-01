Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 652
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
- Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
- Announced 9-months later
- 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +44%
375
261
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +32%
1310
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +81%
178605
98420
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 652
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|1 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 510
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|1
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|153 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|933 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X8
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|February 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MSM8976
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site
