We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 (Adreno 510). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Has a smaller size transistor (14 versus 28 nm)
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
  • Performs 63% better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 9-months later
  • 28% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1800 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~8%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 652
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +32%
1310
Snapdragon 652
996
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +81%
178605
Snapdragon 652
98420

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 652

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.4 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 28 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 1 billion
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 510
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 12 1
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 153 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X8
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2015
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MSM8976
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 official site

