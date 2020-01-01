Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Announced 2-years and 9-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Performs 41% better in floating-point computations
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +8%
375
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 670 +1%
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Snapdragon 670 +1%
179998
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 670
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|9 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
