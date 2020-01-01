Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Announced 2 years later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Snapdragon 675 +15%
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 675 +7%
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 8890 and HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 8890 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 712
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 665
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and Snapdragon 660