Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Announced 5-years and 2-months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
- Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 178K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Snapdragon 678 +18%
443
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 678 +7%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Snapdragon 678 +22%
217148
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 678
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|256 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|96
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1