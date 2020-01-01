Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 678

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Announced 5-years and 2-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 42% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (11 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Shows better (up to 22%) AnTuTu 8 score – 217K vs 178K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 678 +7%
1404
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Snapdragon 678 +22%
217148

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 16 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 256 KB
Process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 612
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 96
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem - X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
