Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 710
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Announced 2 years and 7 months later
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 54% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Snapdragon 710 +6%
394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 710 +11%
1452
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
221157
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|5.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|384 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 20MP, 1x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X15 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM710
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 official site
Cast your vote
5 (31.3%)
11 (68.8%)
Total votes: 16
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 8890 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Samsung Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Samsung Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Samsung Exynos 8890 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 710
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 or MediaTek Helio G90T