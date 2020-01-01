Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 712 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 712

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 28%) AnTuTu 8 score – 228K vs 178K
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 712 +16%
1517
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Snapdragon 712 +28%
228816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 712

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 616
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 550 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 310 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM712
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site

