Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 730G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G (Adreno 618). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Performs 69% better in floating-point computations
  • Higher GPU frequency (~27%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 730G +34%
1753
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 730G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
L3 cache - 1 MB
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 618
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 825 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 422 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 688
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X15
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 15
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 800 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7150-AB
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 730G and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
