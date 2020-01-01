Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 765 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 765

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 291K vs 178K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 765 +38%
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Snapdragon 765 +63%
291113

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 765

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A -
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 620
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 750 MHz
Execution units 12 3
Shading units 192 192
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 600 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 696
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X52
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7250-AA
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 765 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
