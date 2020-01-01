Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 765G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (Adreno 620). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
18
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Supports 58% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 178K
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Snapdragon 765G +58%
592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 765G +39%
1826
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Snapdragon 765G +77%
315356
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 765G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
1x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 620
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|750 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|3
|Shading units
|192
|192
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|582 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 696
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X52
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G official site
