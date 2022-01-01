Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 778G

Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 778G
Exynos 8890
Snapdragon 778G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Announced 5-years and 7-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 233K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8890
vs
Snapdragon 778G

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8890
233662
Snapdragon 778G +128%
532612
CPU 72885 159590
GPU 64929 156380
Memory 36509 88425
UX 58136 123709
Total score 233662 532612
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8890
1315
Snapdragon 778G +115%
2831
Image compression 69.5 Mpixels/s 175.3 Mpixels/s
Face detection 10.14 images/s 25 images/s
Speech recognition 21.6 words/s 41 words/s
Machine learning 17.1 images/s 36.7 images/s
Camera shooting 10.55 images/s 34.6 images/s
HTML 5 1.16 Mnodes/s 3.03 Mnodes/s
SQLite 328.9 Krows/s 988.8 Krows/s

3DMark

A cross-platform benchmark that assesses graphics performance in Vulkan (Metal)
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Score - 2465

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 59 FPS
[High]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 42 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 94 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 53 FPS
[High]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 778G

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 642L
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 490 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 384
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 770
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X53
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
5 (18.5%)
22 (81.5%)
Total votes: 27

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 778G and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
