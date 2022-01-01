Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 778G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
43
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Higher GPU frequency (~33%)
- Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
- Announced 5-years and 7-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 9 score – 532K vs 233K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72885
|159590
|GPU
|64929
|156380
|Memory
|36509
|88425
|UX
|58136
|123709
|Total score
|233662
|532612
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
369
Snapdragon 778G +111%
777
Multi-Core Score
1315
Snapdragon 778G +115%
2831
|Image compression
|69.5 Mpixels/s
|175.3 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|10.14 images/s
|25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|21.6 words/s
|41 words/s
|Machine learning
|17.1 images/s
|36.7 images/s
|Camera shooting
|10.55 images/s
|34.6 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.16 Mnodes/s
|3.03 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|328.9 Krows/s
|988.8 Krows/s
3DMark
|Stability
|-
|98%
|Graphics test
|-
|14 FPS
|Score
|-
|2465
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[High]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|42 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|94 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|53 FPS
[High]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 778G
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 642L
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|490 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|384
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1, UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 36MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM7325
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site
