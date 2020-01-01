Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 820
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the older 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Has 4 cores more
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2150 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 8890 +5%
160519
152625
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +15%
372
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +62%
1310
809
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.15 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.593 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2150 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|624 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|498 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 official site
Cast your vote
14 (70%)
6 (30%)
Total votes: 20
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 or Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 or Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 or Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 or Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 or Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 or Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 820
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 or Snapdragon 820