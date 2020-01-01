Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 821
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Has 4 cores more
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 8 months later
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +8%
372
343
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +73%
1310
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
175868
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2342 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 530
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|653 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|519 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 кГц/24 бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|July 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8996 Pro
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site
Cast your vote
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7
Related Comparisons
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 821