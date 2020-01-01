Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 821 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 821

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 821
Snapdragon 821

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8890 (Mali-T880 MP12) with the newer 4-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 (Adreno 530) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Has 4 cores more
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
  • Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +73%
1310
Snapdragon 821
758
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 821

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.342 GHz – Kryo
2x 1.6 GHz – Kryo
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2300 MHz 2342 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 530
Architecture Midgard Adreno 500
GPU frequency 650 MHz 653 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 519 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 680
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 28MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 кГц/24 бит

Connectivity

Modem - X12
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 July 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MSM8996 Pro
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 821 and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
