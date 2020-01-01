Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 845 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 845

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Snapdragon 845
Snapdragon 845

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 845 +34%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 845

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 630
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 710 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 256
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 727 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 685
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV DSD 32-бит/384 кГц

Connectivity

Modem - X20 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SDM845
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 845 and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
