Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 845
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (Adreno 630). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 22% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2300 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~9%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 11% higher memory bandwidth (29.8 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Snapdragon 845 +20%
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 845 +34%
1750
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
360535
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.8 GHz – Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
4x 1.5 GHz – Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 630
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|256
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|727 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|DSD 32-бит/384 кГц
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X20 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SDM845
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 official site
Cast your vote
3 (27.3%)
8 (72.7%)
Total votes: 11
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 vs Samsung Exynos 8890
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845