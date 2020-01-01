Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 855
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 3 years and 1 month later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
372
Snapdragon 855 +102%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 855 +104%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
н/д
433723
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|384 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|768 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|585 MHz
|Cores
|12
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|384
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|899 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site
