We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 3 years and 1 month later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
372
Snapdragon 855 +102%
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 855 +104%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache 384 KB 384 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 640
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 585 MHz
Cores 12 -
Number of ALUs - 384
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 690
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 20
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

