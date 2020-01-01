Exynos 8890 vs Snapdragon 865
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 178K
- Announced 4-years and 1-month later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Snapdragon 865 +151%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Snapdragon 865 +165%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Snapdragon 865 +235%
597763
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 865
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|587 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|2
|Shading units
|192
|512
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|1228 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|December 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site
