We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
  • Performs 4.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 597K vs 178K
  • Announced 4-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 14 nm)
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2300 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Snapdragon 865 +151%
940
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Snapdragon 865 +165%
3469
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Snapdragon 865 +235%
597763

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Snapdragon 865

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Adreno 650
Architecture Midgard Adreno 600
GPU frequency 650 MHz 587 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 512
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 1228 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Hexagon 698
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - X55
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 24
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced November 2015 December 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - SM8250
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 official site

