We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 114K
  • Announced 7-months later
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 24.8 GB/s)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
  • Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
  • Performs 21% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +42%
375
Exynos 7420
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +47%
1310
Exynos 7420
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +56%
178605
Exynos 7420
114552

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 7420

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T760 MP8
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 772 MHz
Execution units 12 8
Shading units 192 128
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 302 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 24.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2560 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Shannon 333
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 4.2 4.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 April 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Samsung Exynos 7420 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7420 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
