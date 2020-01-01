Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7420
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7420 (Mali-T760 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Shows significantly better (up to 56%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 114K
- Announced 7-months later
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2100 MHz)
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 24.8 GB/s)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7420
- Higher GPU frequency (~19%)
- Performs 21% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +42%
375
264
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +47%
1310
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +56%
178605
114552
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 7420
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A57
4x 1.5 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T760 MP8
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|772 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|8
|Shading units
|192
|128
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|302 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|24.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2560 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Shannon 333
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|April 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7420 official site
