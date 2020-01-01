Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7880 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 16.5 GB/s)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
  • Announced 1 year and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~46%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 8890 +120%
160519
Exynos 7880
72937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +155%
372
Exynos 7880
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +43%
1310
Exynos 7880
919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 7880

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-T830 MP3
Architecture Midgard Midgard
GPU frequency 650 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 12 3
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 71 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 1.2
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1033 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 16.5 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 January 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Samsung Exynos 7880 official site

