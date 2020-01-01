Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7880 (Mali-T830 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
34
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
48
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
40
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- Performs 3.5x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 63% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 16.5 GB/s)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1900 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7880
- Announced 1 year and 2 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~46%)
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Exynos 8890 +120%
160519
72937
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +155%
372
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +43%
1310
919
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|1900 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali-T830 MP3
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|950 MHz
|Cores
|12
|3
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|71 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11.2
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1033 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|16.5 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|1920 x 1200
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 16MP, 2x 8MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|1K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|4.2
|Navigation
|-
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|January 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Samsung Exynos 7880 official site
