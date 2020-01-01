Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7884B – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7884B (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 3.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 62%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 110K
  • 47% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 1560 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7884B
  • Announced 3-years and 11-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +52%
375
Exynos 7884B
247
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +45%
1310
Exynos 7884B
905
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890 +62%
178605
Exynos 7884B
110537

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 7884B

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.56 GHz – Cortex-A73
6x 1.35 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 1560 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 770 MHz
Execution units 12 2
Shading units 192 32
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 64 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 September 2019
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site -

