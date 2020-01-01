Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 7885 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 7885 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • Performs 8.6x better in floating-point computations
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Pros of Samsung Exynos 7885
  • Announced 2 years and 3 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~2x)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890 +15%
372
Exynos 7885
324
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890 +25%
1310
Exynos 7885
1046
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
н/д
Exynos 7885
140248

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 7885

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 384 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 1300 MHz
Cores 12 2
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 29 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 4.2 4.2
Navigation - GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 February 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Samsung Exynos 7885 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 7885 and Exynos 8890 or ask any questions
