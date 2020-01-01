Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 880

Exynos 8890
Exynos 8890
VS
Exynos 880
Exynos 880

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
  • 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 4-years and 7-months later
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 178K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8890
375
Exynos 880 +77%
662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8890
1310
Exynos 880 +41%
1850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8890
178605
Exynos 880 +61%
288056

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 880

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 384 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 2 billion -
TDP 5 W 7 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-T880 MP12 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Midgard Bifrost
GPU frequency 650 MHz 720 MHz
Execution units 12 5
Shading units 192 80
FLOPS 249 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 1.2 2.0
DirectX version 11.2 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2400 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 30FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 60FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 12 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 600 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 4.2 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced November 2015 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8890 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 880 and Exynos 8890, or ask any questions
