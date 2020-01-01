Exynos 8890 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8890 (with Mali-T880 MP12 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
31
47
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
44
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
33
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8890
- 15% higher CPU clock speed (2300 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 4-years and 7-months later
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 14 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 178K
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
375
Exynos 880 +77%
662
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1310
Exynos 880 +41%
1850
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
178605
Exynos 880 +61%
288056
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8890 and Exynos 880
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.6 GHz – Mongoose
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|384 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Transistor count
|2 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|7 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-T880 MP12
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Midgard
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|650 MHz
|720 MHz
|Execution units
|12
|5
|Shading units
|192
|80
|FLOPS
|249 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|1.2
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11.2
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2400
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 30FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 60FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 12
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|4.2
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|November 2015
|May 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8890 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
