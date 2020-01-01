Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 176K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
A10 Fusion +106%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +13%
1595
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
A10 Fusion +42%
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2314 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 20 6
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

