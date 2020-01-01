Exynos 8895 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 8 score – 250K vs 176K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A10 Fusion +106%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +13%
1595
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
A10 Fusion +42%
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|20
|6
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
