Exynos 8895 vs A12 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the newer 6-core Apple A12 Bionic (Apple A12 Bionic GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
65
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
73
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A12 Bionic
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 405K vs 176K
- Announced 1 year and 7 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2490 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A12 Bionic +199%
1135
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
A12 Bionic +85%
2954
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
A12 Bionic +131%
405980
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.49 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.6 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2490 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|4
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|1000 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|1x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2688 x 1242
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|Protected AAC, AAC‑LC, Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+, HE‑AAC v2, MP3
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (25%)
3 (75%)
Total votes: 4
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 9825
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Apple A12 Bionic vs A10 Fusion