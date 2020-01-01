Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs A12X Bionic – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs A12X Bionic

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
A12X Bionic
A12X Bionic

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
  • Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 176K
  • Announced 1 year and 8 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
A12X Bionic +196%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
A12X Bionic +191%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
A12X Bionic +259%
631952

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and A12X Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB 2048 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 10 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Apple A12X Bionic GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 900 MHz -
Cores 20 7
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 1300 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 64 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 31 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 350 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 October 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A12X Bionic and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish