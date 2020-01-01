Exynos 8895 vs A12X Bionic
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and Apple A12X Bionic (Apple A12X Bionic GPU). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
94
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
100
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
92
Key Differences
Pros of Apple A12X Bionic
- Performs 3.7x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 3.6x) AnTuTu 8 score – 631K vs 176K
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 8% higher CPU clock speed (2500 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
- Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (31 against 29 GB/s)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
A12X Bionic +196%
1124
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
A12X Bionic +191%
4640
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
A12X Bionic +259%
631952
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.5 GHz – Vortex
4x 1.59 GHz – Tempest
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2500 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.3-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|2048 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|10 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Apple A12X Bionic GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|-
|Cores
|20
|7
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|1300 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 64 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|31 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|Apple Lossless, HE‑AAC v2, Linear PCM, AAX и AAX+
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 350 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
