Exynos 8895 vs Apple A9

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Apple A9
Apple A9

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has 6 cores more
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 25% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1850 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Apple A9 +43%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +58%
1595
Apple A9
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +3%
176117
Apple A9
170666

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Apple A9

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
Cores 8 2
Frequency 2314 MHz 1850 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 3 MB
L3 cache - 8 MB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 20 6
Number of ALUs - 192
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1920 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Qualcomm MDM9635M
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 450 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Apple A9 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
