Exynos 8895 vs Apple A9
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20) with the older 2-core Apple A9 (PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
28
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
44
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has 6 cores more
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 25% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 1850 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Apple A9 +43%
544
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +58%
1595
1009
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +3%
176117
170666
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 1.85 GHz – Twister
|Cores
|8
|2
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|1850 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|PowerVR Series 7XT GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|20
|6
|Number of ALUs
|-
|192
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1920 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|-
|Qualcomm MDM9635M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 450 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|4
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
