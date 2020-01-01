Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 710A – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 710A

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 710A
Kirin 710A

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 710A (Mali-G51). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 11%) AnTuTu 8 score – 174K vs 156K
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 710A
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +20%
378
Kirin 710A
316
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +35%
1544
Kirin 710A
1146
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +11%
174593
Kirin 710A
156816

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 710A

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G51
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1000 MHz
Cores 20 4
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2340 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 40MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 June 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
3. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
4. Samsung Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
5. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or HiSilicon Kirin 710
6. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
7. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or HiSilicon Kirin 710F
8. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
9. HiSilicon Kirin 710A or Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 710A and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish