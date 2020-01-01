Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
51
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
74
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
55
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 176K
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Kirin 810 +61%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Kirin 810 +27%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Kirin 810 +83%
322421
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|256 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G52 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|820 MHz
|Cores
|20
|6
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|551 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
