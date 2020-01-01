Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 810 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 810

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 810
Kirin 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 810 (Mali-G52 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~10%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 8 score – 322K vs 176K
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Performs 58% better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Kirin 810 +61%
610
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Kirin 810 +27%
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Kirin 810 +83%
322421

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB 256 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G52 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 820 MHz
Cores 20 6
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 551 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 June 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 810 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
