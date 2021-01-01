Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 820 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 820

Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 820
Exynos 8895
Kirin 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 820 (Mali-G57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 820
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Performs 66% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 9 score – 441K vs 274K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Kirin 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
274880
Kirin 820 +61%
441257
CPU 72772 135652
GPU 100503 129505
Memory 37706 77124
UX 63031 94518
Total score 274880 441257
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
383
Kirin 820 +67%
640
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1568
Kirin 820 +57%
2466
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 48 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 33 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 57 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Honor X10
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G57 MP6
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 20 6
Shading units 320 96
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 579 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 March 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 820 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
