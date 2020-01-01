Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
30
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
20
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
31
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1-year and 4-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +12%
386
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +22%
1579
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +3%
178493
173287
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 950
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|2 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|4
|Shading units
|320
|64
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|-
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1