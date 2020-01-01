Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 2.9x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Supports 13% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.2

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +12%
386
Kirin 950
345
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +22%
1579
Kirin 950
1294
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +3%
178493
Kirin 950
173287

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 2 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 900 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 20 4
Shading units 320 64
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz -
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

