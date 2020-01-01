Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 960
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
27
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
42
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 176K
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Kirin 960 +24%
218909
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|4 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G71 MP8
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1037 MHz
|Cores
|20
|8
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|282 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11.3
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|28.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|-
