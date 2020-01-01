Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 960 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 960

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 960
Kirin 960

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Performs 24% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 8 score – 218K vs 176K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.3

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Kirin 960 +24%
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 64 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 20 8
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish