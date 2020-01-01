Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 176K
- Announced 6 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Kirin 970 +3%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +15%
1595
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Kirin 970 +33%
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|20
|12
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
