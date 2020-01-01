Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Shows better (up to 33%) AnTuTu 8 score – 235K vs 176K
  • Announced 6 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Kirin 970 +3%
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +15%
1595
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Kirin 970 +33%
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 20 12
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

