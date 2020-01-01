Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 176K
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 1 year and 6 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
380
Kirin 980 +83%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1595
Kirin 980 +56%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Kirin 980 +129%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|20
|10
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
