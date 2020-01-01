Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.3x) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 176K
  • Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Kirin 980 +83%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Kirin 980 +56%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Kirin 980 +129%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB 512 KB
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 20 10
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced February 2017 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
