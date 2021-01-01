Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 990 (4G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
- Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 504K vs 274K
- Announced 2-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2314 MHz)
- Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72772
|143538
|GPU
|100503
|161429
|Memory
|37706
|107678
|UX
|63031
|84092
|Total score
|274880
|504000
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
383
Kirin 990 (4G) +95%
748
Multi-Core Score
1568
Kirin 990 (4G) +98%
3106
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|148.7 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|23.9 images/s
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|54.1 words/s
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|55.8 images/s
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|28.2 images/s
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|3.13 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|797.5 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|58 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|41 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|29 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|55 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 990 (4G)
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|512 KB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|8 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|16
|Shading units
|320
|256
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|768 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site
