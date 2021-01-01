Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 990 (4G) – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 990 (4G)

Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 990 (4G)
Exynos 8895
Kirin 990 (4G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~50%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 83%) AnTuTu 9 score – 504K vs 274K
  • Announced 2-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2860 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Supports 10% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 29 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Kirin 990 (4G)

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
274880
Kirin 990 (4G) +83%
504000
CPU 72772 143538
GPU 100503 161429
Memory 37706 107678
UX 63031 84092
Total score 274880 504000
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1568
Kirin 990 (4G) +98%
3106
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s 148.7 Mpixels/s
Face detection 14.55 images/s 23.9 images/s
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s 54.1 words/s
Machine learning 20.35 images/s 55.8 images/s
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s 28.2 images/s
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s 3.13 Mnodes/s
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s 797.5 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 29 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Huawei Mate 30 Pro
1146 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 990 (4G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.09 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.86 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB 512 KB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 8 billion
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 20 16
Shading units 320 256
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 768 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3360 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (4G) and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
