Exynos 8895 vs Kirin 985

Exynos 8895
VS
Kirin 985
Exynos 8895
Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~29%)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 985
  • Announced 3-years and 2-months later
  • Performs 87% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 9 score – 487K vs 274K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 29 GB/s)
  • 11% higher CPU clock speed (2580 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Kirin 985

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
274880
Kirin 985 +77%
487683
CPU 72772 144952
GPU 100503 148941
Memory 37706 84366
UX 63031 100999
Total score 274880 487683
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
383
Kirin 985 +83%
701
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1568
Kirin 985 +66%
2599
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 20 8
Shading units 320 128
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site -

