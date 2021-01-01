Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 1000 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 1000

Exynos 8895
VS
Dimensity 1000
Exynos 8895
Dimensity 1000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 279K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Dimensity 1000

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
279277
Dimensity 1000 +60%
445954
CPU 72772 141266
GPU 100503 146104
Memory 37706 84463
UX 63031 69537
Total score 279277 445954
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1573
Dimensity 1000 +86%
2929
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 1000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MP9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 20 9
Shading units 320 144
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 800 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 29.87 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6889
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site

