Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 1000
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000 (Mali-G77 MP9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000
- Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2-years and 10-months later
- Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 445K vs 279K
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72772
|141266
|GPU
|100503
|146104
|Memory
|37706
|84463
|UX
|63031
|69537
|Total score
|279277
|445954
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
386
Dimensity 1000 +76%
679
Multi-Core Score
1573
Dimensity 1000 +86%
2929
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 1000
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G77 MP9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|9
|Shading units
|320
|144
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|800 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|29.87 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MT6889
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1