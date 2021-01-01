Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 1000L – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 1000L

Exynos 8895
VS
Dimensity 1000L
Exynos 8895
Dimensity 1000L

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 333K vs 173K
  • Announced 2-years and 10-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Dimensity 1000L

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
173156
Dimensity 1000L +92%
333006
CPU 58492 124605
GPU 54965 97817
Memory 29058 68951
UX 32663 44792
Total score 173156 333006
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895 +16%
1556
Dimensity 1000L
1338
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 1000L

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 20 9
Shading units 320 144
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 3200 x 1800
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem - Mediatek M70
4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 210 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6885Z
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 8895
4. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
5. Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Samsung Exynos 8895
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
8. MediaTek Helio G90T vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
9. MediaTek Dimensity 800 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1000L

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1000L and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish