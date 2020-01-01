Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 700

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Dimensity 700
Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Announced 3-years and 9-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 61%) AnTuTu 8 score – 286K vs 177K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
177302
Dimensity 700 +61%
286122
CPU 58492 -
GPU 54965 -
Memory 29058 -
UX 32663 -
Total score 177302 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
382
Dimensity 700 +41%
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1572
Dimensity 700 +10%
1727
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 -
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced February 2017 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
2. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Exynos 9611
3. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
4. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
5. Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
6. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
7. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Helio G85
8. MediaTek Dimensity 700 vs Dimensity 720

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 700 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish