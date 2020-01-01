Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Announced 2 years and 11 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 321K vs 176K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Dimensity 800 +43%
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Dimensity 800 +38%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Dimensity 800 +82%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 20 4
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2017 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 800 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
