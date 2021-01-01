Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 820 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Dimensity 820

Exynos 8895
VS
Dimensity 820
Exynos 8895
Dimensity 820

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 820 (Mali-G57 MC5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 70% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 820
  • Announced 3-years and 3-months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 9 score – 452K vs 274K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2600 vs 2314 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Dimensity 820

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
274880
Dimensity 820 +65%
452520
CPU 72772 122740
GPU 100503 140736
Memory 37706 70356
UX 63031 115848
Total score 274880 452520
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
383
Dimensity 820 +72%
657
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1568
Dimensity 820 +71%
2683
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 46 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 41 FPS
[Medium]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 52 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 55 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 35 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 58 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi 10X Pro
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Dimensity 820

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.3-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G57 MC5
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 20 5
Shading units 320 80
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6875
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Dimensity 820 official site

Comments

