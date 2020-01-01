Exynos 8895 vs Helio G35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
22
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
27
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 110K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
- Announced 3 years and 5 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +116%
380
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +60%
1595
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +59%
176117
110882
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Cores
|20
|2
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio G35 official site
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1