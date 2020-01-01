Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio G35 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio G35

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Helio G35
Helio G35

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 59%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 110K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G35
  • Announced 3 years and 5 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +116%
380
Helio G35
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +60%
1595
Helio G35
999
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +59%
176117
Helio G35
110882

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G35

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 IMG PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 680 MHz
Cores 20 2
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2400 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2017 June 2020
Class Flagship Low end
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio G35 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G35 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
