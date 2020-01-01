Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio G80 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G80 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.41 GB/s)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G80
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 201K vs 176K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +7%
380
Helio G80
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +22%
1595
Helio G80
1308
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Helio G80 +15%
201858

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G80

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G52 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 950 MHz
Cores 20 2
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 13.41 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio G80 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G80 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
