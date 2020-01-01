Exynos 8895 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
33
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Supports 116% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 3 years and 3 months later
- Shows better (up to 17%) AnTuTu 8 score – 205K vs 176K
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +7%
380
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +25%
1595
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Helio G85 +17%
205538
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|20
|2
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
Cast your vote
6 (50%)
6 (50%)
Total votes: 12
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Samsung Exynos 8895 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
- MediaTek Helio G85 vs HiSilicon Kirin 810