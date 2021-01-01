Exynos 8895 vs Helio G88
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
28
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
15
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
32
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Shows significantly better (up to 42%) AnTuTu 9 score – 279K vs 196K
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~11%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72772
|65730
|GPU
|100503
|42693
|Memory
|37706
|42099
|UX
|63031
|44322
|Total score
|279277
|196635
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895 +13%
386
342
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895 +19%
1573
1321
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G88
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G52 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|32
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6769H
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio G88 official site
