Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio G90T – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio G90T

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Helio G90T
Helio G90T

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90T (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90T
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Shows significantly better (up to 64%) AnTuTu 8 score – 288K vs 176K
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895
380
Helio G90T +30%
495
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895
1595
Helio G90T +3%
1644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895
176117
Helio G90T +64%
288623

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G90T

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 800 MHz
Cores 20 4
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced February 2017 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio G90T official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (24.1%)
22 (75.9%)
Total votes: 29

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90T and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish