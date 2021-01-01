Exynos 8895 vs Helio G96
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
36
40
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
30
32
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
55
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
39
44
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 13% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2050 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
- Announced 4-years and 4-months later
- Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 279K
- Better instruction set architecture
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|72772
|92742
|GPU
|100503
|95976
|Memory
|37706
|57726
|UX
|63031
|98195
|Total score
|279277
|346649
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
386
Helio G96 +32%
509
Multi-Core Score
1573
Helio G96 +5%
1657
|Image compression
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|14.55 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|26.3 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|20.35 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|15.55 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|475.7 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G96
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2050 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|32
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|June 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio G96 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1