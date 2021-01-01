Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio G96 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio G96

Exynos 8895
VS
Helio G96
Exynos 8895
Helio G96

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G96 (Mali G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • 13% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2050 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G96
  • Announced 4-years and 4-months later
  • Shows better (up to 24%) AnTuTu 9 score – 346K vs 279K
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 8895
vs
Helio G96

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 8895
279277
Helio G96 +24%
346649
CPU 72772 92742
GPU 100503 95976
Memory 37706 57726
UX 63031 98195
Total score 279277 346649
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 8895
386
Helio G96 +32%
509
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 8895
1573
Helio G96 +5%
1657
Image compression 99.55 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 14.55 images/s -
Speech recognition 26.3 words/s -
Machine learning 20.35 images/s -
Camera shooting 15.55 images/s -
HTML 5 1.52 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 475.7 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio G96

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 2x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2050 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 900 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 32
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio G96 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G96 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
