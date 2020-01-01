Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio P22 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio P22

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Performs 8.5x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +147%
386
Helio P22
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +109%
1579
Helio P22
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +82%
178493
Helio P22
98305

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio P22

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion 5.5 billion
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 PowerVR GE8320
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 900 MHz 650 MHz
Execution units 20 2
Shading units 320 64
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 11 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s -
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No CorePilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 1600 x 720
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced February 2017 May 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6762R
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio P22 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P22 and Exynos 8895, or ask any questions
