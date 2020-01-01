Exynos 8895 vs Helio P22
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P22 (PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
17
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
21
12
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
50
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
36
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 8.5x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
- Higher GPU frequency (~38%)
- 16% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2000 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P22
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +147%
386
156
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +109%
1579
756
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +82%
178493
98305
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio P22
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|650 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|64
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|41 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|CorePilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|1600 x 720
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|May 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6762R
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio P22 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1