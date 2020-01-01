Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 8895 vs Helio P23 – what's better?

Exynos 8895 vs Helio P23

Exynos 8895
Exynos 8895
VS
Helio P23
Helio P23

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P23 (Mali-G71 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Supports 94% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.93 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 176K vs 103K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~17%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P23
  • Announced 6 months later
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 11.1

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +148%
380
Helio P23
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +86%
1595
Helio P23
856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +69%
176117
Helio P23
103919

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio P23

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53		 4x 1.65 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2314 MHz 2300 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache 64 KB -
L2 cache 2 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G71 MP20 Mali-G71 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 900 MHz 770 MHz
Cores 20 2
FLOPS 349 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 11 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1866 MHz 1500 MHz
Bus 2x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 29 Gbit/s 14.93 Gbit/s
Max size 4 GB 6 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) No No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 4096 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs 192 kHz/24 bit AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

4G support LTE Cat. 16 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1000 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 150 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced February 2017 August 2017
Class Flagship Low end
Model number - MT6763V
Official page Samsung Exynos 8895 official site MediaTek Helio P23 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio P23 and Exynos 8895 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish