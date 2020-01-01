Exynos 8895 vs Helio P35
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P35 (IMG PowerVR GE8320). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
19
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
25
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 7.8x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 95% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 178K vs 98K
- Higher GPU frequency (~32%)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P35
- Announced 1-year and 10-months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +127%
386
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +61%
1579
978
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 8895 +82%
178493
98266
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 8895 and Helio P35
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|8x 2.3 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|680 MHz
|Execution units
|20
|2
|Shading units
|320
|64
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|44.8 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1600 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|4 GB
|6 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2400 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 25MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|1080p at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|December 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Low end
|Model number
|-
|MT6765
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio P35 official site
