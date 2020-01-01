Exynos 8895 vs Helio P70
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 8895 (with Mali-G71 MP20 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
35
31
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
25
21
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
56
51
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
38
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Performs 37% better in floating-point computations
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2100 MHz)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
- Announced 1 year and 8 months later
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Shows better (up to 9%) AnTuTu 8 score – 192K vs 176K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 8895 +27%
380
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 8895 +14%
1595
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176117
Helio P70 +9%
192309
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2314 MHz
|2100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|64 KB
|-
|L2 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|900 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|20
|3
|FLOPS
|349 Gigaflops
|255 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|11
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1866 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|2x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|29 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|4 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|No
|NeuroPilot
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|4096 x 2160
|2160 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|1K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|192 kHz/24 bit
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 16
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|February 2017
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
|MediaTek Helio P70 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1